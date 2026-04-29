Toddler in a panic
Noise Terror! Young Family Flees from Tuning Scene
The car tuning scene near the sports center in Telfs in the Tyrolean Upper Inn Valley is causing sleepless nights for a local family living there. As a result, their three-year-old daughter is even regularly “sent to stay” with her grandmother on weekends.
They come from all over Tyrol and do laps on the bus turnaround loop on Weißenbachgasse in Telfs (Innsbruck-Land district). With roaring engines, loud “sound” with the windows down, and screeching tires in the curves. The “Mecca” of drifters seems to have been based in Telfs for several years now.
“Unbearable situation”
The drifters regularly rob a young local family with a three-year-old girl of their sleep in an apartment building across the street. “The situation has become unbearable,” says the father, who—like the whole family—wants to remain anonymous for fear of consequences.
Especially in the summer, getting to sleep or staying asleep is almost impossible. Dozens of times, the “horsepower enthusiasts” make their little laps in the middle of the night, only to take off again immediately via the nearby highway.
“By the time the police get here, the drifters are long gone”
The family has called the police—whose station is right nearby—time and again. “But by the time the patrol gets here, the drifters are long gone,” says the noise-plagued resident, who doesn’t want to blame the police, though.
My wife no longer goes down alone to try to talk to the drifters. Because they don’t take a woman seriously at all.
Lärmgeplagter Familienvater
He and his wife have also tried to talk to the drifters. Not infrequently, however, the drifters met the noise victims with aggression. “My wife doesn’t go down there alone anymore—they don’t take her seriously at all,” says the Telfs resident.
No help from the municipality
To put an end to these intolerable conditions, the family also reached out to the municipality of Telfs, but received no concrete help. Bars have to close at 10 p.m. for noise protection reasons, the Telfs resident points out.
Panic before nightfall
In any case, the situation is extremely stressful for the entire family. As soon as it gets dark, the panic sets in: “When are they coming back tonight?”
Daughter to Grandma, the terror continues
The family has therefore resorted to an unusual emergency measure: on weekends, the three-year-old daughter is literally sent away. She receives a sort of “noise asylum” at her grandmother’s. And the car tuning fanatics are allowed to continue their noise terror almost unhindered at the same time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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