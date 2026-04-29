Vienna Bans Public Clothing Donation Containers

The collection of used clothing remains permitted, added City Councilor for the Environment Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ). He pointed, for example, to the 48er-Tandler, Caritas, or Volkshilfe, as well as Vienna’s waste collection sites. Additionally, 500 used clothing containers will remain in place, as they are located on private property.

He also welcomes the trend of vintage shops in Vienna, where clothing can also be donated.

Worn-out T-shirts, pants, and the like, however, belong in the general waste, as MA48 head Josef Thon never tires of emphasizing. “Please only pass on clothing that you would also give to a friend,” he made clear.