An End to the Garbage Nightmare
Vienna Bans Public Clothing Donation Containers
The Vienna City Government is declaring war on the littering around used clothing containers in public spaces. Starting January 1, 2027, these containers may no longer be placed in public areas.
Clothing torn from the bins, scattered haphazardly on the sidewalks. Recently, used clothing bins have been increasingly targeted by illegal looting, with their contents carelessly thrown onto the streets, aswe reported.
Hundreds of complaints were received by the City of Vienna, according to a press conference on Wednesday. Now the city intends to take on the growing litter problem, which also opens the door to pests. The result: Starting January 1, 2027, used clothing containers will be completely banned from public property.
Where to dispose of clothing
The legal basis is an amendment to Vienna’s Public Use Tax Act as well as a local police order, City Planning Councilor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) explained. She also stated that the city had attempted several times to hold the operators—primarily Humana and Öpula in Vienna—accountable. “Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful,” she said. Now, she added, the city feels compelled to take action.
The collection of used clothing remains permitted, added City Councilor for the Environment Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ). He pointed, for example, to the 48er-Tandler, Caritas, or Volkshilfe, as well as Vienna’s waste collection sites. Additionally, 500 used clothing containers will remain in place, as they are located on private property.
He also welcomes the trend of vintage shops in Vienna, where clothing can also be donated.
Worn-out T-shirts, pants, and the like, however, belong in the general waste, as MA48 head Josef Thon never tires of emphasizing. “Please only pass on clothing that you would also give to a friend,” he made clear.
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