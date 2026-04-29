Fight against deceptive packaging largely without consequences

“Further Awareness-Raising”

In its response to the inquiry, the Ministry of Economy also attributes this to awareness-raising: “The aim of the increased inspections was to strengthen awareness of compliance with price labeling regulations, particularly the rules regarding the display of base prices and the correct labeling of discounts in the food retail sector.” The results of the inspections have shown that further awareness-raising among retailers regarding the importance of complying with price labeling regulations—and in particular the regulations on base price labeling and the labeling of discounts—is necessary, which is why inspections by the regulatory authorities and the utilization of advisory services to address potential shortcomings are essential.”