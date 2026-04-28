A desire to travel, but...
How Austrians are vacationing in the crisis summer of 2026
Despite rising prices, we’re not letting anything spoil our summer vacation—94 percent are planning a trip, according to the latest ÖAMTC Travel Monitor. Half of all Austrians will be spending their vacation in their own country.
Inflation, fueled once again by the war in Iran, is eating away at every aspect of life—from the supermarket to the gas station. But when it comes to summer vacations, Austrians are surprisingly defiant: 94 percent plan to travel, according to the latest ÖAMTC Travel Monitoring report. A figure that makes you sit up and take notice. Because at the same time, people are calculating, comparing, and saving more than ever before.
The reality is clear: vacations aren’t being canceled—but “adjusted.” 83 percent are tightening their belts. Instead of a four-star hotel, they’re booking a simple guesthouse; instead of a daily restaurant visit, they’re grabbing a snack from the supermarket.
For many, the sea is accompanied by homesickness
The length of trips is also shrinking: many are saying goodbye to the classic two-week trip. The budget speaks for itself: an average of 1,189 euros per person is available this year—44 euros less than in 2025. Families in particular are feeling the pressure and have to watch every penny. Solo travelers, on the other hand, have a bit more leeway on average—but even here, luxury has become the exception.
Despite all the cost-cutting measures, the majority is drawn abroad. Many are planning a trip across the border. At the top of the list of dream destinations: Italy—uncontested in first place. Following behind are “old favorites,” Croatia, Greece, and Spain. One thing hasn’t changed despite the crisis: Austrians want to go back to the sea. 59 percent prefer the classic beach vacation. City breaks and lake vacations follow at a considerable distance.
The desire for sun, relaxation, and a break from everyday life is stronger than any wave of inflation. But the country itself is also experiencing a small comeback: About half want to spend their vacation—at least partially or additionally (multiple answers are possible!)—between Lake Boden and Lake Neusiedl. Carinthia and Styria are neck and neck at the top. The reason is clear: proximity, safety—and above all, the predictability of costs.
Expensive gas? “It doesn’t matter, we’re going anyway.”
A particularly surprising finding: Despite high fuel prices, the car remains the number one mode of transportation. Nearly seven out of ten (see chart) get into their own vehicle to head off on vacation. Even rising costs for gasoline or diesel cannot break this trend.
Air travel (36 percent) also remains popular, while rail travel (23 percent) ranks somewhere in the middle. Notably, solo travelers rely significantly more often on trains and buses—likely also for cost reasons.
Behind this unbroken desire to travel lies a clear trend: for many, vacation is no longer a given, but a strategic decision. Comparison platforms, early-bird discounts, and price checks across multiple devices have long been standard preparation. “Those who have already booked are clearly at an advantage given current developments,” emphasizes ÖAMTC travel expert Yvette Polasek in an interview with the “Krone.”
Our figures clearly show that Austrians need to save money this year, but don’t want to completely forgo their summer vacation.
Yvette Polasek, ÖAMTC-Reiseexpertin
Bild: ÖAMTC/Christian Husar
For those who are just booking their summer vacation, the seasoned expert recommends doing thorough research and seeking advice from experienced professionals—such as at a trusted travel agency—when it comes to package tours. After all, financial considerations and safety concerns are playing an increasingly significant role—and are often the reason why trips are shortened, postponed, or canceled entirely.
Member services offer many benefits
Members of local automobile clubs, by the way, enjoy a special service: ÖAMTC members, for example, receive all their information bundled in the “Meine Reise” app—from emergency numbers and country information to route planners and recommendations for sights. Additionally, at every “Yellow Angels” location, members receive a free travel information kit for their destination country, so they have everything they need in print as well.
The conclusion is clear: Austrians aren’t letting anything stand in the way of their summer vacation this year either, but they’re focusing on doing without and planning ahead. The suitcase is packed—the wallet is getting thinner.
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