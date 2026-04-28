How Austrians are vacationing in the crisis summer of 2026

For many, the sea is accompanied by homesickness

The length of trips is also shrinking: many are saying goodbye to the classic two-week trip. The budget speaks for itself: an average of 1,189 euros per person is available this year—44 euros less than in 2025. Families in particular are feeling the pressure and have to watch every penny. Solo travelers, on the other hand, have a bit more leeway on average—but even here, luxury has become the exception.