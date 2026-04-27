Trump exploits assassination attempt for his own ends

Shots fired one floor above the event

There is no sign of the high-level security measures Trump envisions for his ballroom at the press dinner. There is massive criticism of the security arrangements and speculation as to why things did not go smoothly. This is because the assailant, armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives, managed to storm a security checkpoint one floor above the ballroom. During a brief exchange of gunfire, a Secret Service agent was struck in his protective vest. The assailant was subdued and arrested. No one in the ballroom itself was injured.