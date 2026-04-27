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“I feel honored”

Trump exploits assassination attempt for his own ends

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27.04.2026 09:59
Shortly after the incident, Trump—still in his tuxedo—held a press conference.
Shortly after the incident, Trump—still in his tuxedo—held a press conference.(Bild: AP/Jose Luis Magana)
Porträt von Matthias Fuchs
Von Matthias Fuchs

The shooting incident on the sidelines of a gala dinner in Washington raises questions. A chaotic evacuation and sloppy security measures are fueling speculation. But one thing is certain: the shooter certainly comes in handy for U.S. President Donald Trump...

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Trump wasted no time: After being escorted by security personnel from the Hilton Hotel in Washington to the White House, just a few minutes’ drive away, he held a press conference shortly after the foiled attack. There, he praised the Secret Service’s “swift action” and the “unity” that had prevailed at the traditional Correspondents’ Dinner. The Secret Service agent who was shot is doing “great,” the U.S. president added, before he began to use the incident to advance his political agenda.

Assassination attempt as an argument for a ballroom
Trump cited the attack as the reason why the highly controversial ballroom he has been pushing for at the White House is absolutely necessary. The $400 million (approx. €341 million) ballroom is supposed to feature a bunker, a drone-proof roof, and bulletproof glass. As early as Sunday, Republican allies announced plans to introduce legislative measures to push through the construction of the ballroom, which had been halted by a court order. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that his department would ask a judge to dismiss the ongoing lawsuit against the construction project.

Security personnel surround Trump shortly after the shots are fired.
Security personnel surround Trump shortly after the shots are fired.(Bild: AP/Alex Brandon)

Shots fired one floor above the event
There is no sign of the high-level security measures Trump envisions for his ballroom at the press dinner. There is massive criticism of the security arrangements and speculation as to why things did not go smoothly. This is because the assailant, armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives, managed to storm a security checkpoint one floor above the ballroom. During a brief exchange of gunfire, a Secret Service agent was struck in his protective vest. The assailant was subdued and arrested. No one in the ballroom itself was injured.

Former security officials stated that the Secret Service must significantly expand restricted zones at major events in the future. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, however, defended the security plan. He told NBC News that the plan had worked as intended. The attacker had barely made it past the security checkpoint.

Health Secretary Kennedy is taken to safety.
Health Secretary Kennedy is taken to safety.(Bild: AP/Tom Brenner)

Chaos during evacuation
The armed man apparently managed to bypass the external security checks by checking into the hotel as a regular guest in the days leading up to the event, according to reports from U.S. government circles on Sunday. The hotel entrance itself was not secured with metal detectors, as reported by the “New York Times.” The chaotic evacuation is also drawing criticism: While Trump was escorted off the stage after about 30 seconds, Vice President Vance was moved more quickly. For some ministers, however, it took around 150 seconds before they could leave the hall. 

Shooter Surprised by Lax Security
The assailant, who is in custody, even expressed his surprise at the lax security measures in his manifesto. According to the White House, this also indicates that he was indeed targeting the U.S. president and his administration. Trump, who is struggling with dismal poll numbers, also used this to advance his political agenda.

He portrayed himself as a target because of his political successes. “When you make a big impact, you get attacked,” he had already stated shortly after the incident on Saturday evening. On Sunday, he doubled down on social media, comparing himself to President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated. Without his tariffs on imports and high military spending, he would be less vulnerable, Trump claimed. “I hate to say it, but I feel honored,” he stated. 

Recollections of the 2024 Assassination Attempt
It’s quite possible that the U.S. president can actually capitalize on the incident. It wouldn’t be the first time: Trump already benefited from the assassination attempt during the 2024 campaign. The iconic images showing him bleeding, with his fist raised, mobilized his supporters at the time and played a part in his election victory. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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