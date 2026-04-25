Victory over SV Ried! WSG Tirol picks up crucial points

WSG Tirol has taken a major step toward avoiding relegation. On Saturday, the Tyroleans defeated Bundesliga qualification group leaders SV Ried 1-0 (0-0) and head into the final three rounds with an unchanged four-point lead over bottom-placed WAC and a better head-to-head record in the event of a tie. An own goal by Peter Kiedl gave the home team its second win in the lower playoff and second place in the standings, two points behind the Innviertel side