In the relegation battle
Victory over SV Ried! WSG Tirol picks up crucial points
WSG Tirol celebrated an important 1-0 victory over SV Ried on Saturday. With this win, the Tyroleans have managed to give themselves some breathing room in the relegation battle. They benefited from an own goal by the Upper Austrians.
WSG Tirol has taken a major step toward avoiding relegation. On Saturday, the Tyroleans defeated Bundesliga qualification group leaders SV Ried 1-0 (0-0) and head into the final three rounds with an unchanged four-point lead over bottom-placed WAC and a better head-to-head record in the event of a tie. An own goal by Peter Kiedl gave the home team its second win in the lower playoff and second place in the standings, two points behind the Innviertel side
Ried coach Maximilian Senft started Evan Eghosa in the starting lineup for the first time. However, the 20-year-old forward, who was signed from FAC in the winter, suffered a rib injury in a collision with goalkeeper Adam Stejskal just a few minutes into the game and had to leave the field. There was little action in the first half.
Until shortly before halftime, the match was a midfield battle with no scoring chances, but in the 40th minute, the hosts came close to taking the lead. A shot by Nikolai Baden Frederiksen hit the crossbar. Three minutes later, a Rieder goal was disallowed for obstructing the goalkeeper. After that, two headers by the Tyroleans following corners were dangerous but failed to find the net.
Decision Sealed by
’sOwn GoalDuring halftime, the injured Lukas Hinterseer remained in the locker room, but even without the veteran, Philipp Semlic’s team remained the more dangerous side. Baden Frederiksen failed to convert a double chance, twice denied by Ried goalkeeper Andreas Leitner (48'), but shortly afterward, the Tyroleans were able to celebrate thanks to some help from Ried. Following a free kick by Matthäus Taferner, the ball deflected off Ried striker Peter Kiedl into his own net (55').
The hosts defended their narrow lead confidently for a long time, but also had some luck in stoppage time. Kingstone Mutandwa had a clear shot in the 92nd minute but blasted the ball wide from close range. WSG thus celebrated their first win of the season against Ried.
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