LIVE: 0-0 at halftime between WAC and GAK

Many mistakes, few chances

On President Dietmar Riegler’s 60th birthday, “his” WAC nearly received a gift as early as the second minute. GAK goalkeeper Franz Stolz came off his line and cleared the ball into the path of Rene Renner, who played it to Jessic Ngankam—another new addition to the starting lineup compared to the 0-3 loss at Blau-Weiß Linz. However, Ngankam’s header was blocked at the last moment. At the other end, Alexander Hofleitner headed over the goal following a corner (5th minute).