Bundesliga
LIVE: 0-0 at halftime between WAC and GAK
WAC secured a vital victory in the relegation showdown against GAK. Thanks to a late header by substitute Markus Pink (84th minute), the Carinthians celebrated a 1-0 home win on Saturday—their first under new coach Thomas Silberberger. With this win, WAC, still in last place, cut the gap to Blau-Weiß Linz and GAK to one point.
For the Carinthians, it was also their first three points since early December. With this win, WAC also dragged GAK—which has been waiting for a victory for four games—back into the relegation battle. Three rounds remain to be played in the Bundesliga.
Many mistakes, few chances
On President Dietmar Riegler’s 60th birthday, “his” WAC nearly received a gift as early as the second minute. GAK goalkeeper Franz Stolz came off his line and cleared the ball into the path of Rene Renner, who played it to Jessic Ngankam—another new addition to the starting lineup compared to the 0-3 loss at Blau-Weiß Linz. However, Ngankam’s header was blocked at the last moment. At the other end, Alexander Hofleitner headed over the goal following a corner (5th minute).
The lively start was followed by a classic relegation battle: plenty of tackles, little risk-taking, and few chances. The rare offensive moves on both sides were not played through to the end. Before the halftime whistle, GAK’s most prominent player, Leon Klassen, saw his long-range shot saved by Wolfsberg’s currently best player, Nikolas Polster (39th minute), before the teams went into the locker rooms scoreless.
Substitute Pink saves Wolfsberg
The start of the second half was also disjointed and lacking in highlights. After an hour, Silberberger made a triple substitution, a move that would prove to be a masterstroke. Dejan Zukic, David Atanga, and Markus Pink, who had initially been relegated to the bench, entered the game. A few minutes later, Atanga forced GAK keeper Stolz into a strong save following a free kick (67').
Just as the relegation showdown was heading toward a scoreless draw, Pink gave the WAC fans a reason to celebrate. The center forward rose highest to meet a cross from Fabian Wohlmuth and headed the ball past Stolz against his run, securing the much-celebrated victory.
Wolfsberger AC – Grazer AK 1-0 (0-0)
Wolfsberg, Lavanttal Arena, 5,071, Referee Sadikovski.
Goal: 1 :0 (84.) Pink
WAC: Polster – Baumgartner, Piesinger, N. Wimmer – Wohlmuth (86. Gruber), Sulzner, Schöpf (78. Avdijaj), Renner (62. Atanga) – Gattermayer, Agyemang (62. Zukic) – Ngankam (62. Pink)
GAK: Stolz – Owusu, Pines, Vraa (87. Lichtenberger) – Italiano, Schriebl (68. Koch), Olesen (87. Grosse), Satin, Klassen – Hofleitner, Harakate (79. Frieser)
Yellow cards: None and Owusu, Hofleitner
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