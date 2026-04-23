“As a bonus”: Neos wants to save an additional two billion

“Water tax” as a source of division

There is also a dispute between the state of Vorarlberg and the federal government. The issue is the planned lower electricity price for industry, which the energy sector is expected to help finance. A proposed “water tax”—a levy on hydroelectric power plants—is under discussion. The amount in question is 250 million euros. Hydropower producers are largely owned by the states. With a water tax, a portion of the profits would flow to the federal government. It remains to be seen whether the tax will be implemented. Criticism of the plan is already mounting. Vorarlberg’s Governor Wallner, of the ÖVP, even referred to it on “Ö1” as an attack on the finances of the west.