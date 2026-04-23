This is how the power struggle at Küniglberg is escalating

Foundation Board leadership wants to weather the crisis

The reason given for bringing the election forward is the desire to quickly clarify the situation. Observers, however, believe that Lederer and Schütze, who have come under fire, want to weather the crisis as quickly as possible and remove themselves from the line of fire. FPÖ Foundation Board members Peter Westenthaler and Christoph Urtz have filed a complaint against Lederer and Schütze with KommAustria; the FPÖ is demanding their resignation. However, the two have no intention of stepping down, and they cannot be removed against their will.