Disturbing Chats
Weißmann Scandal: “You’ll get to know me yet”
“Disturbing, shocking, and unacceptable!” That’s what interim ORF chief Ingrid Thurnher says about the accounts and published chat logs of the woman who accuses former Director General Roland Weißmann of years of sexual harassment. The “Krone” spoke with the alleged victim— read the full story at Krone+.
Since the publication of the “Krone’s” first in-depth interview and those intimate chat logs, morale at the public broadcaster has hit rock bottom. Thurnher described the reported chats, word for word, as “disturbing, shocking, and unacceptable.”
However, the report by the compliance commission appointed by Thurnher had previously concluded that Weißmann’s actions did not constitute sexual harassment. That ORF employee has now spoken out for the first time and also provided insights into the years-long chat history—read the full interview at Krone+.
Only a fraction of the claim?
Observers now assume that the resigned ORF chief could be awarded only a fraction of his financial claims (originally 3.9 million euros).
In the meantime, lawsuits are being prepared on all sides. Weißmann continues to insist that “everything was consensual” and that he has done nothing wrong.
The woman’s statements and the WhatsApp messages point to years of bickering, but also to massive overstepping of boundaries in his dealings with a “low-level employee” of the billion-euro corporation ORF.
“He became increasingly aggressive verbally”
Kerstin K. (name changed by the editors) told “Krone” journalist Euke Frank: “He became increasingly aggressive and demanding verbally. Then he started insulting me.” According to her, he said things like “You can go screw someone else,” “Go take a shit,” “You’ll get to know me yet,” or “Remember well what you said.”
Kerstin K. told “Krone” that she was afraid of losing her job if “I don’t do what he says.”
“I told him countless times that I didn’t want to do it anymore”
The chat logs span over three years. On Sunday, the “Krone” had the opportunity to review these WhatsApp messages. Kerstin K.: “For me, it actually started out as a nice friendship; we often went running together. But I told him countless times that I didn’t want to do this anymore. There isn’t a single message from me in all those chats saying that I wanted more—let alone a romantic or sexual relationship.”
You can find the full, highly explosive interview here.
In the fall of 2025, Kerstin K. then turned to a lawyer to prepare an out-of-court settlement. As is well known, this did not come to pass. On March 8, Weißmann resigned at the urging of the foundation’s board.
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