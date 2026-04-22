Weißmann Scandal: “You’ll get to know me yet”

“I told him countless times that I didn’t want to do it anymore”

The chat logs span over three years. On Sunday, the “Krone” had the opportunity to review these WhatsApp messages. Kerstin K.: “For me, it actually started out as a nice friendship; we often went running together. But I told him countless times that I didn’t want to do this anymore. There isn’t a single message from me in all those chats saying that I wanted more—let alone a romantic or sexual relationship.”