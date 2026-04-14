“A Mission”
Löw comes up empty-handed: Veteran coach leads Ghana to the World Cup!
Following Otto Addo’s dismissal, Ghana is counting on the experienced Carlos Queiroz. The veteran is already heading into his fifth World Cup finals.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced this after Addo was forced to step down just a few hours after the 1-2 loss to Germany in late March.
At one point, even World Cup-winning coach Joachim Löw was being considered as coach of the “Black Stars.”
“A mission”
“This isn’t just another job; it’s a mission,” Queiroz explained after his appointment. With the 73-year-old, Ghana is bringing a wealth of experience to the sidelines. Among other things, Queiroz has coached Real Madrid and served as an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.
Record within reach
The upcoming World Cup will already be his fifth as head coach. He is thus following in the footsteps of Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira, who holds the record with six World Cup appearances as a coach.
Big stage, but little success
, he coached Portugal in 2010 but was eliminated in the round of 16. He led Iran at the World Cups in 2014, 2018, and 2022—but never advanced past the group stage. A planned World Cup appearance with South Africa in 2002 fell through after Queiroz resigned shortly before the tournament. The globetrotter has also worked in the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Egypt, Qatar, and Oman.
At the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, Ghana will face England, Croatia, and Panama.
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