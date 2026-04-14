Löw comes up empty-handed: Veteran coach leads Ghana to the World Cup!

Big stage, but little success

, he coached Portugal in 2010 but was eliminated in the round of 16. He led Iran at the World Cups in 2014, 2018, and 2022—but never advanced past the group stage. A planned World Cup appearance with South Africa in 2002 fell through after Queiroz resigned shortly before the tournament. The globetrotter has also worked in the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Egypt, Qatar, and Oman.