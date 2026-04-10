Foundation board members “intervened” on behalf of their clients

The “Krone” has reported several times on the questionable overlap between the board members’ business interests and their roles on the supervisory board of the public broadcaster. The fact that Lederer, who is close to the SPÖ, and Schütze, who is close to the ÖVP, both serve as consultants for the Medical Association has also been reported in the “Krone.” Before the Weißmann affair broke, however, this was unknown to both the general public and the ORF.