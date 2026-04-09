Two-year contract
Austria: Supervisory Board Approves Helm’s Contract Extension!
On Thursday evening, the supervisory board of Wiener Austria approved the proposal submitted by sporting director Tomas Zorn. As a result, head coach Stephan Helm’s contract has been extended by two years.
On Thursday—well into the evening—Austria had another meeting on the agenda at the Generali Arena. The focus was on the future of head coach Stephan Helm. He will continue to lead the Violets, as Austria has extended his contract by two more years. This was announced by new sporting director Tomas Zorn at the derby press conference on Friday. The final “go-ahead” came on Thursday from the supervisory board, which unanimously approved Zorn’s proposal!
Now Helm, whose contract would have expired at the end of June, finally has certainty. The Burgenland native, who will celebrate his 43rd birthday on Friday—of all days—and his 70th competitive match against Rapid, will thus enter his third season with Austria starting this summer. He has been on board for 647 days now; over the past 34 years, only Karl Daxbacher (1,309) and Thorsten Fink (970) have held the position longer. Furthermore, Helm’s points average (1.72) has recently been surpassed only by Peter Stöger during the 2012/13 championship season (2.31).
Yet Helm has faced intense internal criticism and has been on the verge of being fired more than once. However, he and his team have often found the right response; Helm led the Viennese into the championship group twice in a row and to third place last season in a thrilling title race. It is also remarkable how he and his players have handled the turmoil in the background at Austria so far.
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