He now wants to first exchange ideas with the athletes as well as the entire coaching staff and get a sense of the situation, Zöchling explained. Speed specialist Cornelia Hütter had said at the end of the World Cup season that it was important to her “that there is a certain calm within the team. And that there are people in the background who manage things so well that we really only have to focus on skiing down the course.” One of the many tasks awaiting Zöchling. In any case, he wants to “create the right conditions while also strengthening the athletes’ sense of personal responsibility.”