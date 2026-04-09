ÖSV confirms:
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What the “Krone” had already reported is now official! Johannes Zöchling is the new head coach of the women’s team, as the ÖSV announced on Thursday. The Lower Austrian thus follows in the footsteps of Roland Assinger, who held the position from April 2023 until recently.
The 46-year-old will take office on May 1, succeeding Roland Assinger, whose departure was announced in mid-March. “Expectations in Austria are high. We want to be regular contenders for podium finishes,” explained Zöchling, who most recently worked as a coach in Norway and had previously spent many years with the ÖSV.
With him, they have gained a coach who “has proven that he can successfully develop athletes,” said ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher in the ski association’s press release. Zöchling was previously active with the ÖSV between 2010 and 2024, serving during that time as a conditioning and technique coach for the women’s team, among other roles. The Lower Austrian also brings experience in the junior ranks. In Norway, he has been working with female ski racers in the technical disciplines since 2024 and played a key role in Thea Louise Stjernesund’s (RTL) Olympic silver medal in Cortina two months ago.
Early Praise
“Johannes brings professional expertise and international experience to the table. He knows the structures within the ÖSV and has also gained valuable new insights,” said ÖSV Alpine Director Christian Mitter, offering early praise. Expectations are certainly high. “We are convinced that, together with his coaching team, he will take the right steps to consistently lead our women to the top of the world in all disciplines,” said Mitter.
“APosition of Responsibility”
Zöchling spoke of “aposition of responsibility”that he is now assuming upon his return to Ski Austria. “I want to approach it in my usual way—calmly, purposefully, and with great dedication. Moreover, this role offers the opportunity to provide important impetus for Austrian skiing,” emphasized the coach, who has already worked with greats like Marlies Schild and Nicole Hosp.
He now wants to first exchange ideas with the athletes as well as the entire coaching staff and get a sense of the situation, Zöchling explained. Speed specialist Cornelia Hütter had said at the end of the World Cup season that it was important to her “that there is a certain calm within the team. And that there are people in the background who manage things so well that we really only have to focus on skiing down the course.” One of the many tasks awaiting Zöchling. In any case, he wants to “create the right conditions while also strengthening the athletes’ sense of personal responsibility.”
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