“Finger on the trigger”: Peace in Iran is crumbling

U.S. President Donald Trump disagreed. On Wednesday, he confirmed Israeli claims that the ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon. The reason is the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, Trump told PBS. When asked whether he approved of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Hezbollah, Trump replied, according to PBS reporter Liz Landers, that this was “part of the agreement” and would be addressed later. Germany, other European countries, and Canada had called for the ceasefire to be implemented “in Lebanon as well.”