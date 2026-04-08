Dangerous ex-convict
Cobra raid! Woman killer snitches on arms dealer
42 stab wounds with a screwdriver and three shots from an illegally purchased 9mm pistol—this “excessive killing” virtually destroyed the life of a mother of four in Lower Austria at the hands of her husband. During questioning, the wife killer has now ratted out his gun dealer. Because the ex-convict is considered highly dangerous, there was a nighttime Cobra operation!
It is stories like these that leave one speechless and at a loss. Separated since 2019, the still-husband is said to have repeatedly stalked his wife and mother of their four children. He would suddenly appear outside her workplace or in the garden of their neat single-family home in Sooß. For seven years, until the violent outburst finally occurred...
Murder suspect often appeared confused
During his “visits,” he often appeared extremely confused; there is speculation about chronic drug or medication abuse. The act of madness itself—according to his statements, to save the children from his wife’s black magic —was, of course, cold-bloodedly planned. To that end, the 47-year-old purchased a “Beretta” pistol and magazine on the black market in Wiener Neustadt.
Armed in this manner, the suspect went to his former home once again last Easter Sunday. Unaware of the danger, the 38-year-old woman met her death. For the murderer immediately opened fire. Two shots struck his victim in the head and arm; one missed. He then stabbed the dying woman exactly 42 times with a screwdriver!
He told his own son that a “phantom” had killed his mother
Then the machine operator at a dairy company dragged the body into the garden and covered it with grass clippings. He fed his 13-year-old son, who had just come home, the story of a “phantom.” The web of lies, of course, quickly unraveled. What remains are four teenage children who, as a result of the bloody crime, have lost not only their mother but also their father, who now faces a potential life sentence.
Gun dealer had already shot a bouncer
Meanwhile, investigations into the illegal murder weapon led the homicide unit of the Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office to a gun dealer who was himself a serious criminal. The woman’s killer had ratted out his dealer during further interrogations, claiming the dealer had known what he was planning. The 44-year-old suspect had already spent nearly half his life—a total of 18 years—behind bars for a shooting attack on a bouncer and was released only a few months ago.
Accused ex-convict plays the innocent lamb
Due to the dangerous nature of the well-known “prison buddy,” the elite police unit Cobra was deployed. On Tuesday night, the operation began. The officers, heavily armed with assault rifles, stormed the target’s apartment in Wiener Neustadt.
My client cooperated fully and contributed to the arrest of the suspected arms dealer with his testimony.
Arbacher-Stöger vertritt den Mordverdächtigen
Bild: Martin A. Jöchl
The seasoned arms dealer is now, of course, turning the tables and claiming that the woman killer himself wanted to sell him the pistol, but he refused. In any case, he claims to have nothing to do with illegal firearms. Both arrested suspects—one for murder, the other for aiding and abetting—now face life imprisonment.
In the second spectacular case involving a double murderer of women, who killed his victims in Graz and Switzerland with a total of 175 stab wounds using two knives and a pair of scissors, the Romanian-born suspect will stand trial in Switzerland this Friday. An additional 18 years could be added to his life sentence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.