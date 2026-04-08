Cobra raid! Woman killer snitches on arms dealer

Armed in this manner, the suspect went to his former home once again last Easter Sunday. Unaware of the danger, the 38-year-old woman met her death. For the murderer immediately opened fire. Two shots struck his victim in the head and arm; one missed. He then stabbed the dying woman exactly 42 times with a screwdriver!

He told his own son that a “phantom” had killed his mother

Then the machine operator at a dairy company dragged the body into the garden and covered it with grass clippings. He fed his 13-year-old son, who had just come home, the story of a “phantom.” The web of lies, of course, quickly unraveled. What remains are four teenage children who, as a result of the bloody crime, have lost not only their mother but also their father, who now faces a potential life sentence.