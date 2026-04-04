Police raided pollster’s property

“Lawyers have already been retained”

The gun owner is a true “celebrity,” namely Werner Beutelmeyer (66), head of the well-known Linz-based market research institute Market. He says: “I was and am surprised and will challenge the official decision; I have already instructed my lawyers to do so. I have been a hunter for 26 years and own two hunting grounds. I live on a rural estate in Urfahr with 30 hectares of forest and ten hectares of meadows in a secluded location. The allegations are complete nonsense. It will be necessary to examine how the authorities handled this matter.”