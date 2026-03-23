A clear statement
Leaving Red Bull? Jürgen Klopp sets the record straight!
Jürgen Klopp puts an end to speculation about an early departure as Red Bull’s soccer chief and a quick return as a coach!
Klopp denied reports that the former Dortmund and Liverpool coach could leave Red Bull as early as this summer during his introduction as a Telekom expert for the World Cup. He emphasized that people who claim this have no idea about soccer. “I have no intention of packing it in,” the 58-year-old made clear.
Klopp has been Head of Global Soccer at the Fuschl-based company, which works with several clubs worldwide—including Salzburg and RB Leipzig—since January 2025. His contract runs until 2029. On Monday, he referred to Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who had commented on the rumors: “That’s complete nonsense and totally out of thin air. On the contrary: We’re extremely satisfied with Jürgen Klopp’s work.”
:No Interest in National Team JobKlopp also stated that taking on the role of German national team coach isnotcurrently on hisradar. “Right now, I’m obviously not thinking about that at all; fortunately, there’s no reason to.” Klopp was asked in Ismaning near Munich about a scenario in which Julian Nagelsmann might leave the national team following a disappointing World Cup this summer.
However, he left open the possibility that he might return to the sidelines at some point. “I’m certainly getting on in years, but as a coach, I’m not completely and utterly at the end of my career. I haven’t reached retirement age yet,” Klopp said. “Who knows what the next few years will bring. But there are no plans in that regard.”
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