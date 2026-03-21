Even more money for family benefits starting in 2028

More subsidies and childcare allowances

At the same time, she emphasizes that tax relief is not a gift from the state, but a return of what people have earned themselves. That is precisely why hardworking parents should soon receive even more from the state. “We have to save, yes. But families are the core of our society and must be the first to benefit when things start looking up again. That’s why it’s clear to me that benefits for our families will be adjusted again starting in 2028,” she explains to the “Krone.” These benefits include, among other things, family allowance and childcare allowance. According to reports, further measures for families are also being considered.