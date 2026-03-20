The dual budget will soon bring us a new austerity package!

The war is a major source of uncertainty

“We are fundamentally on the right track. The economy is recovering. Inflation has dropped to just over two percent. Budget consolidation is on track. And now comes this unnecessary and foolish war, which of course could derail economic development across all of Europe. If it drags on, that is extremely dangerous. We appeal to all parties involved to end it immediately. But at the moment, no one can seriously say how long it will last and what the consequences will be. We’ll continue with our planning for now and then adapt flexibly to the challenges.”