Tobacco alternatives will become significantly more expensive starting in April

The reform takes effect in April, with e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches becoming part of the tobacco shop monopoly. This means they will be subject to the tobacco tax for the first time. The tax is calculated based on volume but is expected to amount to around 10 percent of the previous net price. Manufacturers will pass this on and are expected to adjust their prices. Philip Morris is leading the way, the “Krone” learned from tobacco shop owners. Prices will rise starting April 1.