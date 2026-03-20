First companies are raising prices
Tobacco alternatives will become significantly more expensive starting in April
It’s not just traditional cigarettes that are getting more expensive; prices for alternative products are rising as well. Starting in April, nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes will also become part of the tobacco monopoly. Tobacco tax will apply, and—as always—the consumer will foot the bill. Philip Morris and BAT are leading the way with these price hikes. The “Krone” has the details.
The reform takes effect in April, with e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches becoming part of the tobacco shop monopoly. This means they will be subject to the tobacco tax for the first time. The tax is calculated based on volume but is expected to amount to around 10 percent of the previous net price. Manufacturers will pass this on and are expected to adjust their prices. Philip Morris is leading the way, the “Krone” learned from tobacco shop owners. Prices will rise starting April 1.
Pouches will go up by 50 cents
On the one hand, pouches are affected. Pouches are small nicotine pouches designed to be held under the lip. The Thunder and Zyn brands will increase by 50 cents per pack and will cost 6.50 euros in the future; only Zyn Mini 20s will remain the same at 5 euros. Competitor BAT is also raising prices, as it informed tobacconists. Here, too, Velo pouches will go up by 50 cents and cost 6.50 euros starting in April.
The price increases for e-liquids from the Philip Morris brand Veev vary. Veev Pods (2-pack) will rise from 8.50 euros to 9.50 euros, while other products will increase by 40 cents. BAT is not raising prices for e-cigarettes (for now).
Cigarettes drove inflation
Traditional cigarettes have also become significantly more expensive this year; the government has raised the tobacco tax as part of budget consolidation. According to official data, cigarette prices rose by around 10 percent in just one year.
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