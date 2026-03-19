Now things are getting ugly
Blackmail! ORF chief files complaint against harassment witness
In the ORF scandal involving racy chats and photos, things are now getting really dirty: The ousted Director General Roland Weißmann is filing criminal charges against the alleged harassment victim and her lawyer for blackmail and misuse of audio recordings. The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed a statement of facts received on Thursday.
The mudslinging battle involving the ousted head of the public broadcaster and a blonde ORF employee has been gripping the country for nearly two weeks. Dirty laundry is being aired in full public view. While the suspended Director General speaks of a “mutual relationship between adults”—including physical contact—the divorced mother feels sexually harassed by suggestive text messages and intimate photos. She also vehemently denies any physical contact.
As reported, the employee presented chats and photos to the Foundation Board a few months before the election of the next Director General, in which Weißmann apparently intended to run again after receiving the green light from the ÖVP leadership. What’s explosive in this context: Most of these date back four years or even longer. Added to this is a possible close relationship with ORF security officer Pius Strobl (they share the same lawyer), who is currently fighting the broadcaster for the full payment of his 2.4 million euro luxury pension.
Spilled the beans out of fear just before the election
So why this questionable timing? She must have feared another five years with the top manager as her boss at the helm of the media conglomerate. In any case, Roland Weißmann subsequently pulled the plug and resigned on International Women’s Day.
I can confirm a statement of facts received today against two individuals. However, we must first investigate any initial suspicions.
Nina Bussek, Sprecherin der Staatsanwaltschaft
Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER
Does Weißmann also have racy photos on his cell phone?
Now for the bombshell! The ORF director general, who—according to the boiling rumor mill at the corporate headquarters on Küniglberg—allegedly has dozens of racy photos of the ORF’s key witness saved on his own cell phone, apparently feels pressured or compelled to step down. Roland Weißmann therefore filed a criminal complaint through his lawyer.
The spokesperson for the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed this in response to a query from “Krone”: “A statement of facts against two individuals was received today. We are now reviewing the facts.”
According to reports, the letter to the judicial authorities names the alleged harassment witness and her lawyer as defendants. Among other things, the case involves suspicion of extortion. Criminal law provides for a sentence of six months to five years in prison for this offense. It also involves the misuse of audio recordings. These are said to be secretly recorded cell phone conversations between the ORF employee and the Director General.
Judiciary examines whether evidence is sufficient
It is now up to the judiciary to determine whether the evidence presented is sufficient to initiate a preliminary investigation or, as a last resort, even to file charges. The ORF affair remains gripping—and will certainly continue to be messy. After all, for Roland Weißmann, it is not only about his career in ruins, but also about a severance package worth millions...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.