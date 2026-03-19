Blackmail! ORF chief files complaint against harassment witness

The mudslinging battle involving the ousted head of the public broadcaster and a blonde ORF employee has been gripping the country for nearly two weeks. Dirty laundry is being aired in full public view. While the suspended Director General speaks of a “mutual relationship between adults”—including physical contact—the divorced mother feels sexually harassed by suggestive text messages and intimate photos. She also vehemently denies any physical contact.

As reported, the employee presented chats and photos to the Foundation Board a few months before the election of the next Director General, in which Weißmann apparently intended to run again after receiving the green light from the ÖVP leadership. What’s explosive in this context: Most of these date back four years or even longer. Added to this is a possible close relationship with ORF security officer Pius Strobl (they share the same lawyer), who is currently fighting the broadcaster for the full payment of his 2.4 million euro luxury pension.