Insiders report
Breaking news! Formula 1 cancels two Grand Prix races
Now the new war in the Middle East has finally cast its spell on Formula 1 as well: The Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are likely to be canceled! Both the race in Bahrain scheduled for April 12 and the one in Jeddah, which was supposed to take place a week later, will not be able to go ahead due to fears of war …
The cancellation of the two Formula 1 races is not yet official, but as “Sky” claims to have learned from insider sources, there is no way around this drastic measure—the two race venues are simply too close to the epicenter of the armed conflict between Iran on one side and the U.S. and Israel on the other.
Probably no Grand Prix races on scheduled dates
The delay in the announcement may be related to the fact that behind the scenes, attempts may still be underway to persuade other circuit operators to step in at very short notice. It is more likely, however, that no Grand Prix races will be able to take place on the scheduled dates.
Just a week ago, Formula 1 kicked off the new season in Australia; the Chinese Grand Prix is currently taking place, and the race in Japan is scheduled for March 29. Immediately following that, the premier class of motorsport would make stops in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia—or perhaps not…
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