LIVE: Ferserl! Wattens takes the lead against Sturm

They are now two points behind LASK, who secured a last-minute 1-1 draw in Ried, and one point behind Red Bull Salzburg, who are away to GAK on Sunday. The Tyroleans, who are in tenth place, further increased their lead over bottom-placed Blau-Weiß Linz and moved to within three points of sixth-placed Ried in the battle for a place in the championship group. Jamie Lawrence was the match winner in heavy rain in Innsbruck with his goal in the 78th minute. This brought the Tyroleans full circle, as their last victory before three consecutive defeats had also been against Sturm on December 3.