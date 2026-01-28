False cancer diagnosis
Medical malpractice: The side jobs of the head of gynecology
Following the "massive failure" at Kepler University Hospital in Linz, senior doctors are coming under scrutiny: Why was the patient (30), who had a healthy uterus removed at the beginning of August, only informed of the false diagnosis weeks later? And why did it take months for the medical records to be transferred?
The case of Katharina Wolle, who made her story public on Tuesday via "Krone," has stirred up emotions among the population: While politicians speak of a "massive failure," Kepler University Hospital is retreating to the position that There was no misconduct; the doctors acted on the basis of a contaminated tissue sample in the pathology department, which – unfortunately – can occur in 0.01 to three percent of cases.
Weeks of uncertainty
The way in which the leading Linz physicians dealt with the patient is particularly serious: Katharina Wolle underwent surgery at the Kepler Clinic on August 5. However, the discussion of the findings, which had been arranged by telephone for August 13, did not take place. For weeks, the clinic led Wolle to believe that she had cancer, even though there were already clear indications of a misdiagnosis internally on August 21. At the end of August, the clinic stated briefly that the initial results were good, but that they were still waiting for the exact results of the microanalysis.
It was not until September 16 that three professors, including Peter Oppelt, head of gynecology, came clean in a personal conversation: she was healthy. What's more, she had always been healthy. However, the medical records with the discharge letters were not handed over – they could be requested by a lawyer, they said.
Wolle's legal representative, Rainer Hable, explains: "Regardless of this case, every patient must be given their medical records at any time."
At the end of September, attorney Hable requested all documents with a power of attorney. He did not receive them until mid-October. They revealed that Professor Peter Oppelt, head of gynecology, had been working on them just a few days earlier.
,a busy head physicianThis late completion is surprising. But the head of gynecology at Kepler University Hospital is obviously a very busy man: Oppelt also runs a private practice on the side. In addition, since December 2024, the professor of gynecology has held a 16.8 percent stake in a start-up company that is developing an endometriosis test. Oppelt serves as the company's chief medical officer.
What does Kepler Hospital say about the secondary activities of its head of gynecology?
"Professor Oppelt's secondary employment has been reported and approved," says the communications department. "The activities comply with the organizational regulations for secondary employment and secondary activities."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.