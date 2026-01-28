Medical malpractice: The side jobs of the head of gynecology

Weeks of uncertainty

The way in which the leading Linz physicians dealt with the patient is particularly serious: Katharina Wolle underwent surgery at the Kepler Clinic on August 5. However, the discussion of the findings, which had been arranged by telephone for August 13, did not take place. For weeks, the clinic led Wolle to believe that she had cancer, even though there were already clear indications of a misdiagnosis internally on August 21. At the end of August, the clinic stated briefly that the initial results were good, but that they were still waiting for the exact results of the microanalysis.