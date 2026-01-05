After Bergisel ski jumping
Norwegian pissed off: “I’m so sick of this place”
Huge frustration for Halvor Egner Granerud! After Norway's ski jumping star was stuck in the elevator at Bergisel for over half an hour and missed out on qualifying for the second round a little later, he was harsh with Innsbruck: "I'm so sick of this place!"
Optimal competition preparation looks different. When Halvor Egner Granerud wanted to go back up the Bergisel ski jump tower after the trial round on Sunday, he got stuck in the elevator with other jumpers. He also apparently had his jumping equipment on because the organizers had misplaced the bag with his street shoes.
Barely missed the final
This didn't leave much time for his warm-up program. In the end, his jump of 118 meters was not enough and the two-time ski jumping overall World Cup winner and 2023 Four Hills Tour triumphant finished 31st, missing out on the final by a wafer-thin margin. A bitter disappointment - Granerud was really angry with the organizers in Innsbruck.
"This really sucks"
"I hope they won't be allowed to organize any more competitions here next year. That's not possible, it's really shitty," he grumbled in an interview with "Viaplay" "I'm so sick of this place. I wonder if next year, when I'm not competing to win the tour, I'll just take the opportunity and give up competing here."
Apology followed
Ingo Jenssen, the press spokesman for the tour, explained that the elevator had technical problems, which led to delays for some athletes - including Granerud. "This was not meant to be," he apologized for the unpleasant situation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.