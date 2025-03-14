Vote for Hummer
Wirtschaftsbund defended the “absolute” in Upper Austria
Counting of the votes began at one o'clock in the morning on Thursday night. 14 hours later, the results of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce were available. The result: although the Wirtschaftsbund recorded a significant loss, the ÖVP sub-organization defended its absolute in the business representation.
How will the general political climate in Austria affect the Chamber of Commerce elections in Upper Austria? This question had preoccupied many before the vote. On Friday afternoon, the results were published at the headquarters of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce in Linz. What do the results look like?
Although the Upper Austrian Economic Association had to accept a drop of 9.65% compared to 2020, it still holds a clear majority. The Hummer list ended up with 60.01 percent. Second place went to the Freiheitliche Wirtschaft, which received 17.68% of all votes - an increase of 8.67%. The third strongest list was that of the Green Economy (7.43%). Slightly improved: the SWV - Social Democratic Business Association, which received 6.69 percent of the vote.
We only had a voter turnout of 27% - that is a major downer, even if we are aware that companies currently have other issues than participating in this election.
Doris Hummer, Präsidentin der Wirtschaftskammer Oberösterreich
"The result reflects a trend that almost all elections across Europe are now subject to: The almost 80 percent share of voters who voted by absentee ballot speaks a clear language," says Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce. On June 4, the election of the Presidium of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce will take place.
All 78 specialist groups in the hands of the Wirtschaftsbund
With a voter turnout of just under 26.83 percent (31,600 votes cast), Upper Austria is in the middle of the field compared to other federal states. This time, the Wirtschaftsbund was the group with the most votes in all 78 specialist groups.
