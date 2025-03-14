Wirtschaftsbund defended the “absolute” in Upper Austria

Although the Upper Austrian Economic Association had to accept a drop of 9.65% compared to 2020, it still holds a clear majority. The Hummer list ended up with 60.01 percent. Second place went to the Freiheitliche Wirtschaft, which received 17.68% of all votes - an increase of 8.67%. The third strongest list was that of the Green Economy (7.43%). Slightly improved: the SWV - Social Democratic Business Association, which received 6.69 percent of the vote.