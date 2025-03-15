Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Animals in search of a home
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present pets who are looking for a new home.
Mixed breed Rocky (six years old) needs time to build up trust. The male dog is rather insecure and indoor spaces still stress him out. Rocky is therefore looking for a home with a garden with patient people. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Shepherd dog Inna (eleven years old) is uncomplicated and cuddly, but does not get on well with other dogs. The lovely dog receives daily medication due to age-related ailments. We are looking for a loving single home with a garden for this lovely senior dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
The lively border collie mix Enzo (four years old) is friendly towards people and children and gets on well with other dogs. Due to an old injury, this lovely male dog needs a barrier-free home with a garden with experienced, active people. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Chihuahua Peggy (thirteen years old) needs time to build up trust. This lovely furry friend is looking for a cuddly single home with an owner who will give her enough attention and time. If you are interested, please call 0699/112 873 94.
Unfortunately, Fanta has not seen much in his life so far and is often unsure in new situations. This lovely male dog is looking for a forever home with patient dog owners. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Lorelai (about four months old) was abandoned heartlessly in a cardboard box. Now the trusting long-eared rabbit can be given away with a conspecific or to an existing rabbit family. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Azmi is a gentle dog who is friendly and open towards people. She is waiting for a home where she can finally find her balance through loving guidance and attention. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Franky (ten years old) had to say goodbye to his owner. The freedom-loving, cuddly cat would love a cuddly home with the opportunity to go outside. If you are interested, please call 0049/810 426 82 or 0049/171 993 29 96.
This lovely tomcat (ten years old) was simply left heartlessly at the vet. The cuddly velvet paw, who will need medication for the rest of his life, is looking for a single home with the possibility of secure outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
Cat Ria needs time to gain confidence at first, whereas tomcat Linus quickly thaws out. The outdoor cats, born in August 2020, will only be given away together. Who will this inseparable pair of cats find happiness with? If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81.
Chiara is still a little shy on the one hand, but very much in need of love on the other. The one-year-old velvet paw will be given to a cat or tomcat already living in the household. If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81.
One-year-old Cally is still a little wary of people. However, as soon as she has gained confidence, she proves to be a great cuddler. She will be given to a cat or tom already living in the household. If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81.
Mikesch - five years old - tested positive for leukosis. Since he is stressed in an apartment, he needs a home with secure outdoor access. Anyone interested in finding out more about this cuddly tomcat should call 0664/401 33 81.
Gini (two years old) is friendly towards people and dogs. We are looking for a home on the quiet outskirts of town or in the countryside for this cuddly, bright mixed-breed dog! If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Mongrel Loco (one year old) loves to run around in the meadows. The lively whirlwind is looking for active, experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. For more information about this lively furry friend, please call 0660/378 44 83.
Themba (four years old), a lively mixed-breed male dog, needs a certain period of familiarization to overcome his insecurity. Otherwise he is people-friendly, curious, eager to learn and gets on well with dogs - depending on how friendly they are. We are looking for a childless home with a garden in the countryside! If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Labrador mix Rexi (ten years old) needs time at the beginning to build up trust. His owner has unfortunately passed away. We are looking for a childless home with a garden in the countryside for Rexi! If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Curly (four years old) is very fond of people and affectionate. However, she does not get along with other cats, which is why we are looking for a single cat with the possibility of secure outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0664/248 39 78.
Blacky (nine years old) is described as very intelligent, in need of love, good-natured and adventurous. The lovely mixed male knows the basic commands and is dog-friendly. He is looking for a home with a garden with active owners. If you are interested, please call 0676/376 44 84.
Bodo - nineteen years old - would like to spend the rest of his life in a quiet, ground-floor home. He enjoys sniffing extensively during leisurely walks. This senior in need of love also likes to be bribed with soft treats. Bodo would like a cozy place, lots of security and people who take him as he is and have plenty of time for him. Anyone who wants to give an older dog with special needs some quality time will find Bodo a grateful and kind-hearted friend. Anyone interested should contact us on 01/73 41 10 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Xena - eight years old - always greets people in a friendly manner and enjoys any form of attention. Whether it's a good cuddle or a treat or two - she is enthusiastic about everything. On walks, this lovely dog is quick on her feet and loves to let off steam. She still needs to practise walking on a lead. She does not get on well with other dogs, which is why we are looking for an individual home. If you are interested, please contact 01/73 41 10 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Jessabelle - three months old - was found in a garden. The young female rabbit needs a lot of security and safety. Jessabelle will be placed in an existing rabbit family or may move out with a suitable partner animal. Interested parties should contact us on 01/73 41 10 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Toby (one year old) did not have an easy start. This lively mongrel loves to run around in the meadows. Initially, however, he needs time to build up trust. We are looking for a place with active owners. If you are interested, please call 0699/112 873 94.
The cat house of the "Krone" animal corner is home to cats that have often lost their homes due to tragic circumstances. Now some of them are ready for a loving home. If you would like to meet these lovely furry friends, call 0680/150 77 27.
Mixed-breed dog Ricy (eleven years old) is a fast walker despite a missing paw. He does not seek contact with other dogs, but gets on well with unobtrusive conspecifics - people are more important to him. He is affectionate and loves any form of attention. We are looking for a barrier-free home with a garden on the outskirts of the city for this lovely dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Mongrel Kapibara (six years old) is in need of cuddles and gets on well with other dogs. The friendly male dog would love a loving home with a garden. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
The playful mixed-breed dog Lola (four years old) is friendly towards people and dogs. As she reacts insecurely to environmental stimuli, she is looking for a home on the quiet outskirts of town or in the countryside with patient owners. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Panos and Ilios (three years old) did not have an easy start. The inseparable Labrador mix duo are looking for a loving forever home with an active family. If you are interested, please call 0660/818 61 80.
Due to an illness of her owners, Lilly (nine years old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. The lovely velvet paw would love a cuddly single place with secure outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0650/305 54 40.
Zorro (two years old) is a good-natured and friendly male dog who enjoys any form of attention. We are looking for active dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0660/890 84 29.
Enrico - two years old - was once found running loose on the street. The male dog enjoys any attention from people he knows and is friendly and open-minded. He is a little skeptical with strangers and needs a little time to break the ice. His new owners should therefore allow plenty of time and patience for him to settle in, as he still has to learn basic things like driving a car etc. Enrico is an active dog and would like to be challenged accordingly in his new home. If you are interested, please contact 01/73 41 10 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Traubi - three years old - is a bright and playful mixed-breed male dog who tends to bark when excited or unsure. With the right dog owners by his side and the necessary calm, the four-legged friend will certainly get rid of this behavior over time. A quiet home would be ideal for Traubi, which is why we are looking for a place on the outskirts of the city or in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact 01/73 41 10 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Tinchen - tracked down by a dog - was found under a car. The two-month-old female rabbit is now safe at TierQuarTier Vienna and is waiting for a loving family. Tinchen loves to hop around with other rabbits and can be integrated into an existing rabbit family or move out with a suitable partner. If you are interested, please contact 01/73 41 10 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Chino (ten months old) is a bright and lively Münsterländer mix. This lovely male dog is waiting for a home with an active family who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please contact 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at
Dark - six years old - is an attentive companion who enjoys learning and has mastered the basic commands. With his stamina and energy, he is the perfect dog for long walks, where he explores his surroundings with enthusiasm. The four-legged friend not only enjoys physical exercise, but also brain games. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Africa - eight years old - is a very intelligent and lively four-legged friend who likes to be kept physically and mentally occupied and is enthusiastic about agility and search games. Once the ice has been broken with strangers, the Pit Bull Terrier mix is affectionate and cuddly. This friendly furry friend is looking for patient dog owners who would like to experience many more wonderful adventures with him. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Ronny is about eight months old and was found running free. Fortunately, the male rabbit was able to recover from stress at TierQuarTier Vienna and is now eagerly hoping for a family where he can finally experience love and security. Ronny would be happy to move out together with a suitable partner animal or be integrated into an existing rabbit family. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Due to their owner's health problems, Alma (five years old) and Moritz (four years old) have to be relinquished with a heavy heart. Together, the pretty, rather shy velvet paws are looking for a loving forever home. If you are interested, please call 0676/700 92 96.
The trio of cats live at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau after the death of their beloved owner. The three cats have spent their entire lives together and are now looking for a loving forever home. Almuth (twelve years old) is thawing out more and more every day, loves to be stroked and enjoys attention. Camila (twelve years old) and Elvira (eleven years old), on the other hand, are still very shy and prefer to keep to themselves. But with patience and love, they too will gain confidence. If you are interested, please contact 0660/3489863 or office@tierschutzverein.at
Due to a change in circumstances, the lovely male dog Charlie (one year old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. This lively furry friend would be delighted to have a patient, experienced dog owner. If you are interested, please call 0676/325 53 80.
The active German shorthair Flecki (five years old) loves to run around in the meadows - but his hunting instinct is very strong. The good-natured whirlwind is looking for experienced, loving dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0660/516 18 22.
Mixed-breed dog Bonny (eight years old) is people-friendly and enjoys lots of cuddles. She gets on well with dogs, but would like to be the only princess in her future home. We are looking for a home with a garden in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Emilio (three years old) needs a short introductory phase to build up trust. The mixed-breed male can be left alone for periods of time and is compatible with other dogs, depending on how friendly they are. As he sometimes defends his food, children in the same household should be at least of teenage age so that he can stick to the rules. We are looking for a home in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Mixed-breed male Santo (about eight years old) is people-friendly and dog-compatible. The sweet dog grandpa is already deaf and shows signs of age-related "aches and pains". We are looking for a barrier-free home with a garden on the quiet outskirts of town or in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Schmollinksi (one year old) always impresses with his handsome appearance and beautiful coat. He was found running free outside. Now he finally wants to settle down, find loving two-legged friends and finally become part of a rabbit family. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Herkules (eight years old) is a sociable male dog who initially needs time to gain trust. The mixed-breed dog loves long walks and is happy to be kept busy. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Pit Bull Terrier Speedy (five years old) is a friendly and very cuddly dog who can only show his affectionate nature when he trusts someone. Speedy is easily unsettled in unfamiliar situations. This handsome male dog is looking for a relaxed home with experienced and patient people at his side. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
At the Assisi farm in Stockerau, these two billy goats like to go exploring together. Seppi, a cheeky little goat with lots of charm, is always a source of merriment, while Ferdi particularly enjoys being cuddled and pampered. Both would like a new herd where they are welcome and are longing for a caregiver who will give them regular affection. If you are interested, please contact 0660/348 98 63 or office@tierschutzverein.at.
As soon as Socki and her brother Bärli have gained their trust, they show their cuddly nature. We are urgently looking for a new home for this loving, five-year-old free-range couple, whose owner has sadly passed away. Anyone interested should call 0650/978 13 12.
Mona is suffering greatly from the tragic loss of her owner. The good-natured, knee-high mixed dog (ten years old) is longingly waiting for someone who has time for her and who will give her lots of attention and loving care as an individual princess. If you would like to give Mona a few more good years, please contact us on 0676/773 45 77.
Mali is a quick learner and has already been able to prove this in a nature conservation dog project. We are looking for a home with a garden in the countryside for this friendly mixed-breed dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Raven is friendly towards people and dogs. Typical of her breed, the two-year-old shepherd mix is a sporty whirlwind. We are looking for a childless home on the outskirts of town or in the countryside for this cuddly nose. People who have enough time for her and can keep her busy should contact us at hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Mixed-breed dog Schneewittchen - unfortunately she has not been allowed to get to know much in her life so far - needs some time with people to gain their trust. Once she has built up trust, however, she develops into a cuddly cuddle ball. We are looking for a quiet, child-free home with an escape-proof garden in the countryside alongside a confident second dog for this four-year-old furry friend. Anyone interested should contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Balou did not have an easy start. The lovely rabbit was able to recover from his ordeal at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. Now he is looking for a loving home where he can dig, hop and enjoy the company of other rabbits in a small, quiet group. Anyone interested should contact us on 0660/348 98 63 or office@tierschutzverein.at.
With Oskar, the way to the heart is clearly through the stomach and he can definitely be bribed with a treat or two. Due to his age, the fifteen-year-old four-legged friend is no longer physically fit and prefers to go for a walk at his own pace. The friendly male came to TierQuarTier very overweight and needs to lose weight. Anyone interested should contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at
