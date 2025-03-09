Jubilee church 2025
St. Vitus
"Pilgrims of hope" is the motto of the jubilee year proclaimed by Pope Francis, during which there are 20 jubilee churches in Carinthia offering special spiritual experiences - including the parish church in St. Veit.
"I've been here in the parish since September last year, and Chaplain Michael Rosian also joined the parish at the same time," says Provisor Jinu Joseph, who had to put together a jubilee year program with the parish council. Every 25 years, the Pope proclaims a jubilee year, which is supposed to be a special time of renewal, peace, reconciliation and community.
As pilgrims of hope, 20 jubilee churches are open to Carinthians, such as the parish church of St. Vitus. The church was mentioned in documents as early as 1131, was smaller back then, survived several fires, therefore often had to be renovated and redesigned and has changed time and again.
"Stand, hold your step. If you bring your sacrifice into this house, the love of your brother will open to you": this promise is written above the beautiful, Romanesque funnel portal from the 13th century. Inside, visitors to the church can admire Romanesque, Gothic and Baroque art - and of course pray.
"We celebrate Holy Mass every day, offer confession opportunities and will go on a deanery pilgrimage on the 13th of each month from May to October," invites Provisor Jinu Joseph. This deanery pilgrimage leads to Maria Pulst; the meeting point is Rosenbichl Castle (6.30 pm; 7.00 pm pilgrimage mass in Maria Pulst). "We do a lot of things across parishes. Including the foot pilgrimage to Gurk on June 28," says the priest, who comes from the South Indian province of Kerala.
"We also want to offer different forms of prayer to get to know each other: 'Prayer at 7' on the five Sundays of Lent. It invites you to pause at the beginning of the new week in order to start the new working week with spiritual energy," says Jinu Joseph. This "breathing for the soul" begins every Sunday of Lent at 7 pm in the parish church.
The Holy Day devotions in April, the Emmaus walk from the Nußberg to the Lorenziberg, a procession of supplication to St. Andrä-Kollerhof, a cycling pilgrimage to Ossiach: the spiritual offerings are eventful and moving.
