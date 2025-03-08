The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger reflects on Women’s Day
This is how I celebrate International Women's Day with introspection and reflection. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
The fact that we still celebrate Women's Day on March 8 is nice on the one hand and on the other hand it makes it clear that we simply still need it! When it comes to equal rights, there is still a lot to be done to empower women worldwide.
The international motto for 2025 is "Accelerate Action" - so it's not just about talking, but taking action! And this can be achieved on a small scale, namely with ourselves. Only those who treat themselves well can make a difference in the world.
Reflection questions help me to see things more clearly - and I am happy to share them with you:
- Where do I put my own needs on priority 1?
- What routines could I change to give me more energy?
- Are there old thought patterns that prevent me from taking good care of myself?
- How will my everyday life change if I show myself more compassion?
Many of us women have not "learned" how to take care of ourselves. But we can only use our feminine power to the full for others if we ourselves are in good shape. Women's Day is more than a reminder of an attempt at social change. It is an invitation to recognize our own needs and take them seriously. Self-care is not selfish - it is the basis for a fulfilled life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.