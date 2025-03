Who can stop the Tyroleans on their way to the title?

The Hypo Tirol volleyball team swept Sokol/Post out of the USI Hall at home in the AVL quarter-finals with their third 3-0 win, needing just over three hours in total for the three victories in the best-of-five series. This raises the question of who can stop the Innsbruck team? After all, coach Lorenzo Tubertini's team, which has also made it to the group stage of the Champions League, has only conceded five (!) sets so far this season in the championship and Cup and has won every game by a clear margin.