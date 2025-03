“The debut goal gives me a very good feeling”

Andrija Radulovic's debut was quite something: just 14 minutes after coming on as a substitute at LASK, the 22-year-old scored his first goal in the Bundesliga last Sunday - the 22-year-old is seventh in the eternal green-white ranking, which is led by Terrence Boyd (he only needed four minutes for his first goal against Innsbruck in 2012). "I was very happy about it, it gives me a very good feeling," said the Montenegrin.