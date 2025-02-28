Fun on the slopes in Lower Austria
Record number of skiers during the semester break
This is how popular the local slopes are: the number of winter sports enthusiasts has risen by 25 percent compared to previous years.
Two boards, plenty of snow - and lots of skiers! The semester break was very successful in the local ski resorts, as shown by more than 210,000 visits in the three weeks alone. This represents an increase of around 25 percent compared to the average of the three previous years. "The good figures are also reflected in the overall view of the start of the season," reports Markus Redl, Managing Director of Ecoplus-Alpin. Redl can also boast a record result for "his" ski resorts.
This year, we had a total of around 142,000 visits to the five Ecoplus-Alpin locations in Annaberg, Mönichkirchen, Hochkar, Lackenhof and St. Corona am Wechsel.
Markus Redl, Ecoplus-Alpin-Geschäftsführer
"Last Saturday, more than 4300 guests visited the Hochkar in glorious weather. One of the busiest days of the winter season so far," added Johanna Mikl-Leitner, who is responsible for tourism. There are currently 14 ski resorts open in Lower Austria with a total of 49 lifts and 80 kilometers of pistes. The Rax cable car and Schneeberg chairlift are also open for hiking.
Excellent piste conditions
And the outlook is also rosy: in the coming weeks, there are still a number of racing events on the calendar with excellent (piste) conditions. "For example, the national school championships in snowboard cross are currently taking place at the Annaberg lifts," it says.
Hochkar is open particularly long
What's next? Most of the blue and yellow ski resorts are open until March 26. According to experts, the snow conditions are currently sufficient. Good news for all piste fans: skiing on the Hochkar is set to continue until April 6.
