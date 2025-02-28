Record number of skiers during the semester break

Two boards, plenty of snow - and lots of skiers! The semester break was very successful in the local ski resorts, as shown by more than 210,000 visits in the three weeks alone. This represents an increase of around 25 percent compared to the average of the three previous years. "The good figures are also reflected in the overall view of the start of the season," reports Markus Redl, Managing Director of Ecoplus-Alpin. Redl can also boast a record result for "his" ski resorts.