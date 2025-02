And the men? Stephan Koch (Waidhofen/Y.) is working on his comeback, Raphael Riederer and Adrian Tschach are fighting their way to the top in the European Cup and FIS races respectively. "The ones we have in our quiver still need some time," Dorfmeister is convinced, "we don't have the volume that Salzburg or Tyrol have, but we're not lacking in young talent."