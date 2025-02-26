Exemplary
The “Reading Tandem” project is already helping 1600 children
36,314 pupils already have a mother tongue other than German. As part of the Reading Tandem project run by the Ibuk association, 164 volunteer reading mentors look after 1600 children and help them learn to read.
According to figures from the Upper Austrian Education Directorate, the proportion of pupils whose first language is not German has risen from 21,581 in the 2009/10 school year to 36,314 today. In order to strengthen the reading skills of children with and without a migration background, the intergenerational reading tandem project of the Association for Integration, Education and Culture (IBUK), supported by the state of Upper Austria, promotes both reading comprehension and language skills. The aim of the project is to offer children with reading difficulties a better perspective and to sustainably improve their chances of success at school.
German is the key to education and integration. Reading with meaning opens up new opportunities and forms the basis for a successful future. Those who can read well have better educational opportunities, more self-confidence and, in the long term, better career prospects. The reading tandem makes a valuable contribution here by providing individual support to children from socially disadvantaged families and facilitating their access to the German language through targeted support.
Integrations-Landesrat Christian Dörfel
Reading mentors come to schools and after-school care centers
Once a week, the participating children practice understanding texts together with a volunteer reading mentor at school or after-school care. The pupils are selected by the school. Since the project started in 2010, the reading tandem has developed very positively. The number of participants has risen significantly, especially since 2022, which underlines the ongoing success and relevance of the project. Currently, 36 schools and 31 after-school care centers are involved, with 164 mentors looking after 16,000 reading children.
Volunteers, please get in touch!
The Reading Tandem project depends on the willingness of volunteer reading mentors. In order to meet the demand, we are always looking for new people who would like to volunteer their free time to help children learn to read and thus improve their educational opportunities. Working as a reading mentor requires an enthusiasm for reading, a sensitive approach to children, flexibility in terms of time and an impeccable reputation. Anyone interested can get in touch with the IBUK association, where they will receive detailed information about the project, training and be familiarized with the tasks of a reading mentor.
