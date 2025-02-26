The “Reading Tandem” project is already helping 1600 children

Volunteers, please get in touch!

The Reading Tandem project depends on the willingness of volunteer reading mentors. In order to meet the demand, we are always looking for new people who would like to volunteer their free time to help children learn to read and thus improve their educational opportunities. Working as a reading mentor requires an enthusiasm for reading, a sensitive approach to children, flexibility in terms of time and an impeccable reputation. Anyone interested can get in touch with the IBUK association, where they will receive detailed information about the project, training and be familiarized with the tasks of a reading mentor.