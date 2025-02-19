Lake Wörthersee is not just a hotspot for tourists

It is most dangerous between 9 p.m. and midnight

In many cases of wrong-way driving, the driver at fault was found to be impaired by drugs or alcohol, while excessive demands or distraction also led to such incidents last year. The main reasons are also reflected in the most dangerous times: most wrong-way drivers were on the road between 9 p.m. and midnight, most frequently in August - and the area around Lake Wörthersee is particularly popular in summer with a wide range of restaurants and bars.