Ghost driver facts
Lake Wörthersee is not just a hotspot for tourists
"Wrong-way driver report on the A2 Südautobahn between Klagenfurt and Villach" - a report that drivers had to listen to 20 times on the radio in 2024. This puts the section in first place in the whole of Austria. Carinthia can also "celebrate" a top spot in the federal state ranking.
Every time ORF receives a report of a wrong-way driver, it is not immediately communicated to listeners, but also recorded. A total of 400 warnings were issued about such dangerous road users last year. With 81 reports, Carinthia ranks third in Austria behind Styria (88) and Lower Austria (84).
Wörthersee highway with the highest number
And two areas in particular stand out in the statistics. Firstly, the greater Villach area, where three major traffic arteries from the north, east and south meet, with 65 wrong-way drivers - that is almost a sixth of all incidents. And then the Wörthersee section of the A2 between Klagenfurt and Villach - with 20 reports, this section once again took first place among all highway sections in Austria.
And even if people like to joke about the reasons for such wrong-way driving, they pose a great danger to the safety of road users. Last year, wrong-way drivers were involved in eleven accidents in which two people died, one person was seriously injured and 23 were slightly injured.
It is most dangerous between 9 p.m. and midnight
In many cases of wrong-way driving, the driver at fault was found to be impaired by drugs or alcohol, while excessive demands or distraction also led to such incidents last year. The main reasons are also reflected in the most dangerous times: most wrong-way drivers were on the road between 9 p.m. and midnight, most frequently in August - and the area around Lake Wörthersee is particularly popular in summer with a wide range of restaurants and bars.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
