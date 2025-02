Ice hockey match lasted until after midnight!

Who turned the clock, is it really that late already? That's probably what the Carinthian ice hockey cracks from Kellerberg and Arnoldstein thought on Friday! Because the second game of the "best of three" semi-final series in the Unterliga Mitte was only kicked off at 9.45 pm and only finished at 0.15 am on Saturday. Curious: According to the rules, a match may be kicked off at 9 p.m. at the latest. Both teams must agree to a later kick-off time.