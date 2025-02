Lack of greenery: how do you bring nature to Vienna?

This week has already been far too mild for the time of year. Assessments of the sometimes spring-like temperatures in the depths of winter range from climate hysteria to sun worship. In our series this week, we have listed all aspects: From the City of Vienna's "get out of gas" strategy to the heatwave summer that's coming like the Amen in prayer. Too many Viennese lie awake in their beds at night, unable to sleep a wink in their heated oven apartments. We spoke to a climate researcher who is calling for even stricter measures to combat the crisis (raising the CO2 tax) and to a winegrower who cultivates special vines that survive even in scorching heat.