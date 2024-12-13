Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Graz Hall for Art

Two exhibitions you can immerse yourself in

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 14:41

The Graz Halle für Kunst is currently presenting two exhibitions that you can immerse yourself in: Caroline Mesquita's "Verdet Bath" is a fantastic pool landscape and Leon Höllhumer's "The Feats" is a whirlpool of macabre border-crossing.

0 Kommentare

You can immerse yourself in the world that French artist Caroline Mesquita is currently staging in the main room of the Halle für Kunst. "Verdet Bath" is the name of the pool landscape around which she has arranged scenes of interaction between human, animal and robotic figures. They are all made of brass, which the artist oxidizes with various chemicals to create a patina that gives the figures their own characteristics.

These peculiarities are also expressed in short videos that can be seen through a peephole in changing rooms. Mesquita playfully opens up a cosmos full of allusions in "Verdet Bath", which visitors can formulate themselves.

A dark festival
Things are darker and more ecstatic in Leon Höllhumer's cellar. With "The Feast", he also stages an expansive installation of sculptures and videos, but it is much more action-packed.

Patriarch in a whirlpool coffin. (Bild: kunst-dokumentation.com)
Patriarch in a whirlpool coffin.
(Bild: kunst-dokumentation.com)

Based on the death of a patriarch, who is laid out in a coffin converted into a whirlpool at the entrance to this feast, he presents his descendants: The figures celebrate the pushing of taboos and explicit play with their own bodies and the role clichés attached to them, thus achieving a radical form of self-empowerment.

Both works can be seen at the Graz Halle für Kunst until February 25, 2025.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf