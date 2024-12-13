Graz Hall for Art
Two exhibitions you can immerse yourself in
The Graz Halle für Kunst is currently presenting two exhibitions that you can immerse yourself in: Caroline Mesquita's "Verdet Bath" is a fantastic pool landscape and Leon Höllhumer's "The Feats" is a whirlpool of macabre border-crossing.
You can immerse yourself in the world that French artist Caroline Mesquita is currently staging in the main room of the Halle für Kunst. "Verdet Bath" is the name of the pool landscape around which she has arranged scenes of interaction between human, animal and robotic figures. They are all made of brass, which the artist oxidizes with various chemicals to create a patina that gives the figures their own characteristics.
These peculiarities are also expressed in short videos that can be seen through a peephole in changing rooms. Mesquita playfully opens up a cosmos full of allusions in "Verdet Bath", which visitors can formulate themselves.
A dark festival
Things are darker and more ecstatic in Leon Höllhumer's cellar. With "The Feast", he also stages an expansive installation of sculptures and videos, but it is much more action-packed.
Based on the death of a patriarch, who is laid out in a coffin converted into a whirlpool at the entrance to this feast, he presents his descendants: The figures celebrate the pushing of taboos and explicit play with their own bodies and the role clichés attached to them, thus achieving a radical form of self-empowerment.
Both works can be seen at the Graz Halle für Kunst until February 25, 2025.
