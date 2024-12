Odermatt angry: “It’s almost embarrassing!”

Odermatt was eliminated as in Sölden. While he was caught out in the first run in Ötztal, this time the race was over for the Swiss racer on Sunday after finishing eighth in the second run after just a few seconds. "That's never happened to me before. I changed the setup a bit. Somehow it gets into me, I have to release it briefly and then I'm off the track. It's almost embarrassing," the Swiss racer told SRF.