Pub culture celebrates

“Carinthia’s innkeepers have moved closer together”

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 20:00

For 30 years, Carinthian Inn Culture has united businesses that stand for regionality, quality and genuine hospitality. The anniversary celebration took stock.

What makes Carinthian pub culture so special? "All of us - the community of us innkeepers," Kathrin Zollner and Gerfried Hopf agree. The two heads of the "Kärntner Wirtshauskultur" association invited guests to the Urbaniwirt in Bodensdorf on Tuesday, where the 30th anniversary was celebrated with around 120 guests. Catering greats from all over Carinthia discussed challenges, new concepts and opportunities, as well as the future of Carinthian gastronomy: "A lot has happened over the past 30 years, especially in gastronomy," report Hopf and Zollner.

Hirter brewed his own anniversary beer for the pub culture.
Hirter brewed his own anniversary beer for the pub culture.
(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

Hardly any other industry has had to overcome so many challenges, which have been a tough test for many businesses. "If we all continue to work well, don't complain, but look ahead and show that we are a community, then nothing stands in the way of a successful future," Zollner nevertheless paints a positive picture. Founded in 1994 from a working group of the Chamber of Commerce, "Kärntner Wirtshauskultur" is now the largest pub association in our province with almost 100 members.

The challenging times have brought us closer together. There is no more envy among innkeepers!

Kathrin Zollner, Obfrau „Wirtshauskultur Kärnten“

Innkeeper community with important values
Anyone who lives tradition, regionality, hospitality, quality and sustainability in their own business can be part of the community. New members - including numerous prizewinners of the "Krone" restaurant competition 2024 - were ceremoniously welcomed and those businesses that have been part of the movement since the beginning were honored.

The following establishments have been part of the "Carinthian Inn Culture" for 30 years: Gasthaus Fruhmann, Gasthof Feißner, Kirchenwirt, Gasthof zur Post (Rennweg), Landgasthof Plöschenberg, Gasthof - Gostišče - Trattoria Ogris, Familienhof Sereinig, Gipfelresort Magdalensberg, Restaurant Tarmann, Penkerwir, Hotel Restaurant Zollner
The following establishments have been part of the "Carinthian Inn Culture" for 30 years: Gasthaus Fruhmann, Gasthof Feißner, Kirchenwirt, Gasthof zur Post (Rennweg), Landgasthof Plöschenberg, Gasthof - Gostišče - Trattoria Ogris, Familienhof Sereinig, Gipfelresort Magdalensberg, Restaurant Tarmann, Penkerwir, Hotel Restaurant Zollner
(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
New participants: Landgasthaus Zeilinger, Gasthaus Gatternig, Wirtshaus by Stefan Glantschnig, Hotel Kuchlerwirt, Gasthaus "Zum Simale", Stadtheurigen &amp; Restaurant Leiten, Hotel and Restaurant Torwirt, Gasthof Sonnhof, Restaurant Knappenhaus, Marktwirt, Gasthaus Messnerei Sternberg, Zur Maierin.
New participants: Landgasthaus Zeilinger, Gasthaus Gatternig, Wirtshaus by Stefan Glantschnig, Hotel Kuchlerwirt, Gasthaus "Zum Simale", Stadtheurigen &amp; Restaurant Leiten, Hotel and Restaurant Torwirt, Gasthof Sonnhof, Restaurant Knappenhaus, Marktwirt, Gasthaus Messnerei Sternberg, Zur Maierin.
(Bild: Zvg)

The evening also focused on the topics of the Alps-Adriatic region, reducing bureaucracy, staff shortages and the demand for more effective support from the public sector.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
