“Animal keeper wouldn’t let me beat the gorilla”

Mike Tyson is one of the biggest names in the history of boxing. Athletically, he was one of the best athletes the world has ever seen. Relentless against his opponents, equipped with punches like a steam hammer and an aggressive style, at the age of 20 he was the youngest heavyweight world champion of all time. However, "Iron Mike", who dominated boxing from the mid-1980s, slipped from one scandal to the next away from the ring (see fact box). Now, at the age of 58, he is making a comeback.