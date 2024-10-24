In the green fir
Why harvesters are clambering around in the treetops
In Arndorf near Krems, experts from the Austrian Federal Forestry Office are growing the trees for the "Forest of the Future". Pine cones are harvested for this purpose in Lower Austria in the fall.
On walks through forest areas in the Waldviertel, you could sometimes see them over the past few weeks: Helmeted men clambering around in the treetops of tall trees. But they had not climbed the 30 to 40 meter high trunks in the green fir trees just for the fun of it.
Mast year in the forests
"Our employees were working there harvesting cones," explains Andreas Gruber, Head of Forestry and Nature Conservation at the Federal Forestry Office. Because this year was a so-called mast year. This means that the fir trees have produced a particularly large amount of fruit and seeds. And it was these that the harvesters were after. Equipped with ropes, climbing harnesses and jute bags, the "cone pickers" set to work.
The regional origin of the tree seeds plays an important role in reforestation. Trees are harvested that have adapted best to the local living conditions.
Andreas Gruber, Vorstand der Bundesforste
Thousands of young plants
Around 700 kilos of pine cones were harvested in the Waldviertel this year, with further deliveries from Styria and Salzburg being transported to Arndorf near Krems. There they are processed in the Klenge, the federal forestry seed facility. The seeds are used to grow young plants for the "Forest of the Future". "Up to 2000 little trees can grow from one kilo of fir seeds," reports Gruber.
Forest of the future
Although we generally rely on natural regeneration in the forest, we have to help with reforestation after damaging events. And the fir tree plays a particularly important role in the climate-friendly forest of the future, as it draws water and nutrients up to three meters deep from the ground and can therefore cope better with periods of heat and drought than other trees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
