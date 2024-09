How Innsbruck’s drinking water remains drinkable

We often only realize that our high drinking water quality in Tyrol and Austria cannot be taken for granted when we are abroad - or when we suddenly can no longer drink it because it is contaminated, as is currently the case in Klagenfurt. Could something like this also happen in the Tyrolean capital? "We are doing everything we can to ensure that this is virtually impossible here," explains Robert Gschleiner, Head of the Water Division at Innsbrucker Kommunalbetriebe (IKB).