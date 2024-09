“The arena at Schalke should become our stadium”

This will be the biggest football spectacle Europe has ever seen in this form! When the Vienna Vikings battle Rhein Fire Düsseldorf for the European League of Football title at the Veltins Arena in Schalke today (15:30, live on ORF Sport +), more than 40,000 spectators are expected. The previous record for a clash between two European club teams is 32,500 at Hamburg's Volkspark Stadium. That will probably be pulverized today.