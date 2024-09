Misdiagnosis after delivery: Woman sues hospital

"I only sued because I was denied help for years," Melanie R. clarifies right at the beginning of the interview with Krone+. "And I hope that this article will improve things for all women who go through similar things to me." Her ordeal began with the birth of her third child, when she was already 43 years old - a third-degree perineal tear was misdiagnosed as first-degree in hospital. "A small tear in the mucous membrane was documented and I was stitched up three times with ice," she recalls.