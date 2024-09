Political veteran from “two worlds”

The oldest candidate for the National Council election is Hans Jörg Schimanek. Born on March 23, 1940, the FPÖ politician is a prime example of the interconnectedness of Austria's eastern region: He was a provincial councillor in Lower Austria and is now active as a district politician in Vienna-Floridsdorf. "I want to be with the people and solve problems," he says. But how did he get into politics in the first place?