Carinthian topics in conversation: KAC legend Hans Schaunig

In the second episode of the podcast "Red ma - Kärnthemen im Gespräch", Hans Schaunig talks to editor-in-chief Hannes Mößlacher about his childhood in Klagenfurt-Annabichl, his teenage years in the new Fischl district, where elbows were also in demand, how he came to ice hockey by chance and then, at the age of 17, surprisingly made his first appearance in the KAC fighting team. In goal, where he would remain for 20 years.