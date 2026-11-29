Danny Röhl (Salzburg coach): “It was a good game between two very good teams played at a fast pace. Both teams had their strong moments. We had chances to take the lead in the first half, then LASK came at us with what felt like 15 corner kicks. We weathered that well, and in the second half—after making a few minor adjustments—we deservedly took the lead. Unfortunately, the equalizer came too quickly. Against those tall LASK players, you can’t defend everything on set pieces. In the end, it was a fair 1-1 draw. Being eight points behind doesn’t keep me up at night. We still have three direct showdowns ahead of us. But the team at the top is there for a reason—a team that isn’t involved in any international competition, a team that gets by week after week with just eleven players. But seeing how ambitious and resilient my guys are gives me confidence.”