A Setback for Sánchez
Spanish Election: Right-Wing Coalition Likely to Win Absolute Majority
In Spain’s parliamentary elections, a defeat for left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was already on the horizon even before voting began. Nearly three-quarters of all votes have been counted, and the conservatives are in a celebratory mood. Based on the current vote count, the right-wing coalition of the PP and Vox would hold a majority.
Following Spain’s parliamentary election, the conservative People’s Party (PP) is heading toward a victory. According to a projection released Sunday by the Ministry of the Interior, the PP and the far-right party Vox are on track to secure a joint governing majority.
With about 72 percent of the votes counted, the PP is projected to win 134 of the 350 seats in Parliament, according to the ministry’s figures. Vox could win 50 seats. Together, that totals 184 seats. A governing majority requires 176 seats. According to the figures, the ruling Socialists are projected to win 117 seats.
The results after nearly 50% of the votes have been counted:
- PP ( Partido Popular): 133 seats
- PSOE ( Partido Socialista Obrero Español): 118 seats
- Vox: 50 seats
- ERC ( Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya): 11
- FA ( Frente Amplio): 10 seats
Far-right parties could join the government in Spain
For the first time since the end of the Franco dictatorship, far-right parties could join the government in Spain following the election. Although difficult negotiations between the PP and Vox over the distribution of government posts are expected, both parties already have experience working together. They currently govern four Spanish regions as part of a coalition.
The right-wing parties have already managed to push through some of their demands in the coalition negotiations. These include, in particular, their goal of a “national priority”—Spaniards are to be given priority over foreigners in accessing public aid and services.
Sánchez emphasized “epic voter turnout”
The left sought to mobilize its supporters primarily by highlighting the prospect of the far-right Vox party joining the government. At PSOE rallies, Pedro Sánchez repeatedly emphasized that only an “epic and historic” mobilization could prevent a coalition government between the PP and Vox.
In fact, voter turnout on Sunday evening reached a historic record of 79 percent, significantly higher than the 2023 figure (66 percent). Spanish media are reporting the “highest voter turnout in the history of Spanish democracy.”
Sánchez called early parliamentary elections amid a dispute over housing policy
Sánchez had called for early parliamentary elections—which were originally scheduled for the summer of 2027—amid a dispute over housing policy. He hoped this would help mobilize left-wing voters. However, ongoing problems in the housing market, rising prices, and a series of corruption scandals have damaged the Socialist’s reputation. Added to this were two devastating train accidents this year that claimed a total of 115 lives, as well as the migration crisis in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa.
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