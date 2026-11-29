Sánchez called early parliamentary elections amid a dispute over housing policy

Sánchez had called for early parliamentary elections—which were originally scheduled for the summer of 2027—amid a dispute over housing policy. He hoped this would help mobilize left-wing voters. However, ongoing problems in the housing market, rising prices, and a series of corruption scandals have damaged the Socialist’s reputation. Added to this were two devastating train accidents this year that claimed a total of 115 lives, as well as the migration crisis in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa.